Don’t miss FilmQuest Fest in Provo now through the 14th

Midday
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Jonathan Martin Festival Founder and Director of FilmQuest Fest stopped by Midday to chat about the exciting event happening this week.

Film Quest Fest is a best of state film festival and one of the most influential genre festivals in the country and it’s happening now through September 14th in Downtown Provo.

Find out more here.

