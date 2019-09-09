Don’t miss FilmQuest Fest in Provo now through the 14th

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Jonathan Martin Festival Founder and Director of FilmQuest Fest stopped by Midday to chat about the exciting event happening this week.
Film Quest Fest is a best of state film festival and one of the most influential genre festivals in the country and it’s happening now through September 14th in Downtown Provo.
Find out more here.
