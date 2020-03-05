Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – Performers from Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party joined ABC4 News to talk about their upcoming event at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Disney On Ice performance is bringing the magic closer to fans than ever before. The adventure-filled show will feature world-class skating, unexpected stunts, and acrobats performing in the air high above the audience.

Performing alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the audience can expect to see stars from Coco, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story and Frozen.

The show premieres March 5th and runs through March 8th in Salt Lake City.

Tickets are now available for purchase online at Disneyonice.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or visit the Vivint Smart Home Arena Box Office.