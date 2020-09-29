Curbside pickup just got easier

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Jennifer Burns shows ABC4 a recipe for Grilled Chicken Primavera Penne with Spicy Parmesan Breadcrumbs she made with all of the ingredients she got with Macey’s curbside pickup!

Macey’s is currently offering complimentary same-day curbside pickup with even more timeslots available now. To pick up the same day, orders will need to be placed prior to 1 pm. They are offering no minimum on online orders.

Macey’s and Rosie have partnered to make shopping easier and more convenient than ever with Macey’s Anywhere. You can order online or on their app, then pick up the groceries by pulling up at one of their locations and having them safely loaded into your car by a Macey’s Anywhere associate.

Print and view the recipe here.

