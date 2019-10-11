Christmas Jars: A best-selling novel hits the big screen.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Fathom Events and BYUtv will present the long-awaited adaptation of the New York Times bestseller “Christmas Jars” in more than 800 theaters nationwide on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. local time.

Based on the beloved novel by Jason F. Wright, “Christmas Jars” tells the story of reporter Hope Jensen, who uncovers the remarkable secret behind the glass jars filled with coins and bills anonymously left for people in need. “Christmas Jars” is a phenomenon with a reach far beyond that of typical fiction, as it created a new tradition that has changed the lives of many people in their time of need all over the country.

Tickets for the inspiring movie can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box office.

Take a look at our live interview from ABC4 Midday on where you can see it in Utah.

