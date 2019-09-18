Celebrate Utah Women’s history at Better Days 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – On Friday Utah leaders will gather at the Public Library from 6 p.m-9 p.m for an unveiling of the design of a new bronze Martha Hughes Cannon statue.

The statue will be relocated to our nation’s capitol next summer at a celebration of Utah’s ratification of the 19th amendment.

Neylan Baine, CEO of Better Days 2020 stopped by Midday to talk about the event and the national suffrage anniversaries.

The “RADification Celebration” will feature storytellers, historical displays, food vendors, a car show, activity booths, celebrity athletes and a live radio show.

Better Days 2020 is a nonprofit dedicated to popularizing Utah women’s history in creative and communal ways.

Find out more about Better Days 2020 here.