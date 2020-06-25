SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With all the uncertainty and most summer camps closed around the country and Utah, Camp K is opening up for Day Camps this summer camp season.

Day camps are currently running now through August 14th.

In addition, Camp K has changed the age group of their Day Camps to allow adults to sign up this summer if they would like to attend.

Day Camps will be available to children, teens, and adults starting with age 7. Camp K will serve different ages and abilities, participants will be divided in smaller groups’ age appropriate. As many of you know we have already started preseason Day Camps as of May 11th, and regular scheduled Day Camps will began on June 8th. Our preseason Day Camps have been a great success, with many of our participants enjoying the great outdoors at Camp K!

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, as parents are starting to go back to work, others have never stopped working, especially those working in the front lines, the essential workers, who deserve all our appreciation, and children being out of school, day-cares being closed, Camp K says they would love to be a part of the solution and support our community in recovering from this severe situation created by the Coronavirus and open up all of their Day Camps to everyone, regardless if they have a disability or not. If there are siblings in a family who don’t have a disability, they are welcome to register.

