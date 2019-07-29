Big Kickin’ Country has your music needs covered

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The morning team at 107.3 and 94.9 Big Kickin’ Country want you to wake up with them each morning! The morning radio team of Aaronee and DJ say tuning in is worth it because they’ll keep you informed all all things country happening not only in southwestern Utah but around the state. The due were recently in Salt Lake City and Tooele for the 3-day star-studded Country Fan Fest in Tooele.

Stay on top of all the country music news with Aaronee and DJ mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and online at BigKickinCountry.com.