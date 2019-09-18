Backcountry, National Ability Center break barriers to outdoor recreation offerings

National Ability Center helps people of all abilities get outside to bike, ski, climb and explore in whatever way they want.

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A pair of Park City-based organizations are teaming up to break down barriers to outdoor recreation for people of all ability levels.

Backcountry, the country’s leading specialty outdoor retailer, announced a new partnership with the Park City-based National Ability Center (NAC), one of the largest organizations of its kind in the U.S. The NAC is a nonprofit that makes outdoor recreation and adventure accessible to all by building self-esteem, confidence, and lifetime skills through sport, outdoor recreation, and educational programs. Backcountry’s new partnership will fortify the NAC’s mission of breaking down barriers to outdoor activities for people of all abilities.

“This partnership with Backcountry is incredibly monumental for the National Ability Center,” says Kevin Stickelman, CEO of the National Ability Center. “It pairs our adaptive recreation and adventure programs with the premier providers of outdoor equipment. Our combined forces will allow us to continue to run world-class experiences for all our guests and participants while also building a broader awareness around adaptive sports and athletes. We’re looking forward to cultivating a long-term relationship that will strengthen and disrupt the outdoor industry for years to come.”

NAC Athletes and Guides are also eager to see the benefits realized through the new partnership. Saylor O’Brien, a longtime adaptive skier with the NAC, says, “I’m really excited about this partnership and believe it will create more visibility, growth, and support for adaptive sports and individuals with different abilities living backcountry lifestyles.”

Based near Utah’s iconic Wasatch Mountain Range, Backcountry was built upon the idea that access to gear and expertise unlocks access to outdoor adventures. To fulfill this mission, Backcountry has taken a unique approach involving everything from Gearheads, a team of outdoor experts, to the Stoke Series. Aligned with the NAC’s vision, Stoke Series hosts year-round events across the country that inspire people to adventure outside and connect with nature.

“Backcountry believes everyone should have the opportunity to get out in nature and on an adventure,” says Backcountry CEO Jonathan Nielsen. “That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with the National Ability Center, which helps people of all abilities get outside to bike, ski, climb, or explore in whatever way they want. We look forward to supporting the National Ability Center’s work and finding ways to unlock more possibilities in the world of adaptive adventure.”

In honor of this new partnership, on September 20, Backcountry will host a Stoke Series event and NAC fundraiser in Park City, Utah. Stoke Series Live will bring 10 storytellers—including NAC and adaptive athletes—to the stage to tell tales of how they’ve broken down barriers between themselves and nature. The event will also include a happy hour reception and meet-and-greet with speakers. Participants will have the opportunity to volunteer alongside NAC athletes during the event at a semiannual gear donation drive to assist NAC’s outdoor programming. Stoke Series Live is ticketed and open to the public with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting the NAC.

After the event, Backcountry will continue to support its partnership with the NAC through more Stoke Series collaborations and fundraisers, stories featuring NAC athletes, and gear donations. Backcountry is also proud to be named an outfitter of NAC guides and NAC winter athletes. For more information on and tickets for the Backcountry Stoke Series x NAC event, Click here.

For more information about The National Ability Center visit DiscoverNAC.org.

And also visit Backcountry.com for more information about their products and services.