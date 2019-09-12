Attractive women’s active wear out of Australia now available in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Lorna Jane designs the latest in active fashion for women with pieces that bring you to and from your workout and offer comfort and style throughout the entire day.

Originally from Australia, the women’s apparel designers sell active wear all across the State in California, throughout Arizona, Texas, Nevada, and Washington. Downtown Salt Lake City at City Creek Center is the latest place where you can pick up Lorna Jane.

Innovative patterns from their design team and new shades of neutrals are the newest release and are already in trend this fall. Fun colors and patterns are all part of the fun mix of clothing types. Recently, cropped pullovers and biker shorts are being seen as trend pieces.

Not only are their products made by women for women, but each piece is designed with a unique purpose. For women who prioritize comfort we have bare minimum fabric and extreme comfort leggings. Some women want a little bit more support in their workouts, so booty support and ultimate support styles are great options, as well. There is a unique piece for every woman at Lorna Jane.

City Creek Center offers the latest in fall fashion. Join them this Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. for the 2019 Fall Fashion Show.

Preview fresh fall styles from your favorite retailers enjoy a live DJ, share your favorite looks on the live Instagram screen, and participate in a drawing for AMAZING prizes and gift cards from City Creek Center retailers and restaurants.

This article contains sponsored content.