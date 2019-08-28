Are you the next American Idol?

SALT LAKE CITY(ABC4 News) – The next season of American Idol is coming up soon, but first the show needs contestants. That’s where you come in.

The American Idol Salt Lake City auditions take place Thursday, August 29th.

There are a lot of questions potential contestants may have. Supervising Producer Brett McCosker stopped by ABC4 Midday with those answers.

The first round of public auditions is set to stop in 22 cities and are open to the public. For the first round of auditions, those aspiring Idols will not meet the judges, but if they advance then they will perform in front of the celebrity judges.

McCosker says one of the keys to success in being chosen is song selection, it serves as a viewing piece as to who the person is.

One of the biggest mistakes McCosker says is not managing the nervousness of performing in front of the producers or judges.

The public auditions will happen August 29th at the Salt Lake Northwest Community Center located at 1300 East 300 North from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. Those 15 to 28 are welcome.

More info can be found here

