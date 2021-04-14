April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Organizations across the nation are showing their support for child abuse prevention by displaying pinwheels – the symbol of happy and safe childhoods.

Strengthening families prevents child abuse. Strong families grow healthy, strong, and safe. Strong families have:

  • Resilience
  • Concrete supports
  • Social connections
  • Knowledge of child development

Support Prevent Child Abuse Utah by purchasing pinwheels or plant a pinwheel in a virtual pinwheel garden and here.

