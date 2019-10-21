Annual Veteran’s Day event says thanks to our military heroes

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – In celebration of next Veteran’s Day, and their ongoing dedication to the military and veteran community, The National Ability Center is honoring U.S. active duty and veteran service members at its annual Saluting Our Heroes luncheon. The event is Wednesday, November 6th from 12pm – 1:30pm at the Grand America Hotel.

The luncheon invites and celebrates current and veteran members of the armed forces, business and community partners who want to support the military community, as well as anyone wanting to learn more about these types of programs available in Utah. All funds raised at the Saluting Our Heroes luncheon directly support programs for military service members and their families at the National Ability Center.

Donations from attendees and company sponsorships for the event are appreciated, and can be made by contacting Carey Cusimano directly at careyc@discovernac.org, or at 435-200-9308, or by visiting www.discovernac.org.

About the National Ability Center

The National Ability Center provides world-class adaptive recreation and Splore outdoor adventures for individuals and families of differing abilities, physical, cognitive and developmental, including competitive athletes, youth, veterans and more. The NAC empowers participants by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through inclusive programming and activities such as alpine and nordic skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, cycling, swimming, rafting, archery, among others.

From mountain biking and archery to skiing and snowboarding, there is something for everyone. To find out more, visit www.discovernac.org.