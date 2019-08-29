American Idol auditions in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The people of Utah had a chance to audition for American Idol on Thursday.

Hundreds lined-up starting as early 9 a.m for a shot to showcase their talents in front American Idol producers. Although none of the celebrity judges were on hand at this first round of auditions, hopefuls that were able to advance may have the chance to perform in front of at least of the names on this coming season’s judging panel.

ABC4’s Deena Manzanares caught up Leah Merrill, was the ABC4 winner of a Front of the Line pass at the auditions for a peek at how she planned to wow the producers as you can see here in this clip.

Leah did inform us that she did advance to the interview round where her songs will be filmed and she will be able to share her backstory on her music.

Footage from performers at the auditions will get sent to LA where executive producers will then choose 10-15 people from this Salt Lake City audition to go to LA to perform for them personally.

Best of luck to all of the Salt Lake City hopefuls for the coming Idol season.

