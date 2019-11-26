A Kurt Bestor Christmas A Holiday Tradition

Days
Peace on Earth Tour includes performances for local charities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Emmy-award winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer Kurt Bestor kicks of his 32nd year of entertaining audiences for the holidays with A Kurt Bestor Christmas and second season of “Peace on Earth” tour.

Bestor welcomes guest performer Nathan Pacheco to the show this year. Performances are scheduled in Salt Lake City (Dec. 12-14), Park City (Dec. 21-25) and St. George (Dec. 5-6).

For show dates, locations, ticket information and specials visit arttix.org.

