A book could help those fighting addiction stay in recovery during the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A book could help people dealing with addiction stay in recovery for the holidays.

Author, speaker and singer/songwriter Daniel Trotter sat down with Nicea DeGering on ABC4 News Midday to talk about his book, ‘A Different Kind of Strong.’

Back in October of 2011, Daniel says he started a forty-day fast.

He says he was consumed by the question and desperate to know, what do I do?

Daniel says he was held in thrall to alcohol, drugs, porn, and depression.

He says he wants to help others with this book and has an acronym called P.A.T.H. that he used to help him and he hopes can help others during the holidays.

Pray – Pray for strength.

Avoid – Avoid certain people and situations.

Take Care of Yourself – Eat good and exercise.

Help Others,

