11Hauz is serving up authentic Jamaican food for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Utah has access to authentic Jamaican food, and it’s all thanks to the family of 11Hauz.

Their background began in Mount Salem, Jamaica, where a family of 11 lived, being raised by Florence Harding. Blessed with Florence’s authentic family recipes, and a delicious touch of her own, Florence’s daughter Sheron Grant caters tasty, authentic Jamaican dishes.

Sharon, along with her husband Errol Grant and her two partners/daughters Nyesha, and Tanisha Hamil run the business together.

As for where the name 11Hauz came from the family says, “11 is an angel number for us, our grandmother Florence Harding was a chef in Jamaica and she cooked for two families. She had 11 grandchildren that she would come home to cook for every day, Sharon being one of them. She walked 11 miles on average back-and-forth to work, inspired by her, and her hard work, the 11Hauz name was born. We wanted to keep her legacy alive, and we love serving people.”

For more information visit http://www.11hauz.com/.

What others are reading: