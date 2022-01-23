Michigan woman finds $3 million in her junk mail

UTAH (ABC4) – What would you do if you found yourself routinely sifting through your spam folder only to discover $3 million in your inbox?

Laura Spears of Oakland County knows this exact feeling, as she experienced it shortly after the Dec. 31 drawing of the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky winner matched the five white balls to earn her a $1 million prize, but thanks to the Megaplier, the total was multiplied to $3 million.

“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Million jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,” said Spears. “A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account. That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged into my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It’s all still so shocking to me that I won $3 million!”

Spears shared that her winning ticket purchased off of MichiganLottery.com will go towards her family and her retirement.

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize,” Spears said.