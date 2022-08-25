(ABC4) – The jersey worn by Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 where the Utah Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 88 to 85 is going up for auction.

Sotheby’s, “the world’s largest, most trusted and dynamic marketplace for art and luxury” announced August 10 that bidding for the historic piece of sports memorabilia will open September 10 ranging from $3,000,000 to $5,000,000.

The 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 played on June 3 in Utah was the most watched of the NBA Finals games, according to representatives of Sotheby’s. Footage of the game reportedly showcases a hostile Utah home crowd.

Jordan’s 1997-98 NBA season has been dubbed “The Last Dance” as a tribute to the end of the legend’s basketball career and in reference to the ESPN documentary which follows the Bulls’ 1997-98 season.

Brahm Watcher, Sotheby’s Vice President and Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectibles called The Last Dance season “Michael Jordan’s ‘magnum opus’ as an athlete – a testament to him as a competitor, a sportsman, a teammate, and ultimately, a champion.”

Though Utah took home the win, Jordan still managed to score 33 points in the 1998 NBA Finals Game 1, exceeding his career average of 30.1 points per game.