ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Two individuals suspected of robbing an Ace Hardware store have been arrested on multiple charges and booked into jail.

At this time, Teri Orphan, 47, is facing one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, one count of Retail Theft, and one count of Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Orphan’s alleged accomplice, Jason Fierro, 25, is facing one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Retail Theft, and one count of Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The duo’s crimes date back to June 2 at 11:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the Ace Hardware at 160 N 500 W on reports of a couple suspected of robbing the store May 30 making a return in the same vehicle they were seen leaving in on surveillance with the items they previously stole.

Upon arrival, police spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Mini Cooper, parked outside of the store. According to police records, the officer on scene approached the vehicle and had the two occupants exit before detaining them. The passenger was identified as Fierro, while the driver was identified as Orphan.

In viewing the store’s surveillance footage from May 30, officers witnessed the two browsing the store isles. The footage allegedly showed Fierro take one fishing reel and Orphan take two, each reel amounting to $200. Records state that Orphan was additionally seen taking a $140 20V Dewalt inflator and hiding it in her black purse. The video then shows the couple leaving the store and getting in the black Mini Cooper.

According to the Affidavit, Fierro admitted to officers that he stole a fishing reel from the Ace Hardware while Orphan did not admit to stealing any items, though law enforcement notes that video surveillance footage clearly shows otherwise.

In preparing a police search of Fierro, he allegedly told officers that there was a loaded syringe hidden in his shoe. The substance was confirmed by law enforcement as Methamphetamine. Fierro additionally noted that there was a baggie full of meth in Orphan’s black purse. Police records state that when asked if Orphan knew if the baggie was there, Fierro stated that she “probably did.”

Upon a police search of the black Mini Cooper, officers located a fixed blade in Orphan’s black purse. The Affidavit notes that Orphan is a convicted felon and cannot possess a deadly weapon. Officers additionally located a “small plastic Ziploc baggie in the black purse with a white crystal-like substance,” which officers suspected to be Methamphetamine. No stolen items were found in the vehicle.

Both Fierro and Orphan have since been booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges previously stated.