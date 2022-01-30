Meth related car chase injures one officer and wrecks multiple police vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect has been faced with nine felony charges after fleeing from law enforcement on Jan. 30 after being pulled over for an inoperable tail light.

The chase began at 300 East and 3900 South, Millcreek, and ended at 133 Mead Ave, Salt Lake City.

The vehicle in question was originally being operated by a woman. After stopping the driver at a traffic stop, law enforcement collected identifying information of all three of the car’s occupants.

When conducting record checks on the individuals the officer in charge found the alleged, 37-year-old Zachary Ommundson, to have multiple statewide warrants.

The officer then had the two other passengers step out of the vehicle before ordering the subject to exit.

Instead of obeying the authorities orders, Ommundson jumped into the drivers seat and put his foot on the gas, accelerating the vehicle.

When a law enforcement official was attempting to remove Ommundson from the car, he was struck by the vehicle, injuring his lower leg.

Before Ommundson fled the scene he abducted the woman who later disclosed that she was being her against her will.

During the pursuit, Ommundson struck the police vehicle and continued to flee. The suspect then drove into oncoming traffic through a barrier and eventually lost control at 980 S 160 W. Ommundson then reversed his vehicle into another police car and attempted to escape again before he was pinned and taken into custody.

In conducting an inspection of Ommundson and the car, a tomahawk ax was found in the suspects driver seat, and field test positive methamphetamine was found on his person.

Ommundson has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one charge of aggravated robbery, one charge of aggravated kidnapping, three charges of assault against a police officer with weapon/force, fail to respond to officers signal to stop resulting in injury, fail to stop or respond at command of police, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, driving while denied, and driving on the left side of the road while prohibited.