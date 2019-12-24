Meet one of the youngest female state legislators in the country on Jessop’s Journal

Days
By Doug Jessop, ABC4 News

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this entry into Jessop’s Journal I had the pleasure of interviewing the newest and youngest female member of the Utah Legislature, Candice Pierucci. We sat down and got in-depth about what helped shape her into the person she is now and the “why” behind what she want to accomplish. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are these week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

*What was Candice’s first job?

*Who visited her school when she was young and influenced her to do public service?

*What college degrees does Candice have?

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats and Ogden’s Own Distillery. Follow Doug on social media at www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

