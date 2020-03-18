Telehealth services see spike in usage amid coronavirus pandemic

MURRAY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Telehealth is becoming the new way American’s talk with doctors. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in our state, more people may opt for virtual appointments.

Executive Director of Intermountain Medical Center Connect Care Kerry Palakanis says, “with the COVID Pandemic, we are able to show what we can do with telehealth in a rapidly responsive and rapidly expanding manner.”

Before COVID-19, roughly 160 people used Intermountain Medical Healthcare’s Connect Care. Since the pandemic, nearly 360 people use it every day.

Doctors are virtually looking at your ears, nose, and throat for problems. Some technology allows them to listen to your heart and lungs.

“As you’re coughing I’d be able to hear the cough number one, whether it is a wet cough or dry cough, I’d be able to see whether you’re struggling with that cough and the ability to put eyes on someone is a huge difference then a telephone call,” says Palakanis. “And we are going to hang up and you’re going to be able to go to the pharmacy and get your medicine.”

Executive Director of Intermountain Medical Center Connect Care Kerry Palakanis speaking with ABC4 News Jason Nguyen

Telehealth doesn’t solve all issues because there are things doctors will need to see you in person.

“But what it does is it expands the access for follow-up for conditions that don’t require hands-on touch,” she says.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump expanded Medicare Telehealth, removing applicable HIPAA penalties

“So the penalties won’t be enforced. We encourage everyone to maximize use of telehealth to limit exposure to the virus,” says the President. “It’s been a very successful method of communication but never used on a scale like we’re going to use the telehealth.”

An emerging technology potentially saving the lives of many Utahns.

