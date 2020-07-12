Medical call leads to shots fired and SWAT standoff in West Haven overnight

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Haven residents are back in their homes this morning after an early-morning SWAT stand off.

Lt. Cortney Ryan from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office say medical personnel were initially called out just before 1 a.m. Sunday to help a person suffering from a seizure at a home in the area of 2200 West and 3100 South. But, when they arrived, they instead found an uncooperative male who became belligerent.

Ryan says when officers arrived on scene, the man began firing shots through the front door of the home. Deputies and other officers from neighboring police departments backed off, set up a perimeter around the home and began evacuating nearby residences in the neighborhood.

The Ogden-Metro SWAT team was called in. Over the course of several hours, negotiators were unable to communicate with the man inside the home. When they finally entered the home, SWAT officers found the man deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lt. Ryan says no law enforcement officers fired their weapons during the incident, and residents were allowed back in their homes a short time later.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The identity of the man has not been released.