RUSSIA (ABC4) – McDonald’s is saying goodbye to Russia after more than 30 years since the first golden arches opened there.

The company now says it will close its nearly 850 restaurants there and sell them all off.

McDonald’s is saying it’s no longer consistent with its values to stay in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

The company says even with closing these restaurants, they are still planning to add more than 1,300 restaurants elsewhere around the world in 2022.