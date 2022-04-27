UTAH (ABC4) – Whether you’re dunking them in your favorite sauce or eating them as is, it’s no secret that Chicken McNuggets are an American favorite.

On April 27 only, McDonald’s is offering a six-piece Chicken McNugget for just $1 when you order through the restaurant’s mobile app. The offer can only be accessed through McDonald’s app at this time.

New mobile app users can also score a free Big Mac burger when downloading the app for the first time. That offer is valid through the end of the month.

App users can access freebies and special perks including in-app only deals, the ability to order ahead with Mobile Pay & Order, along with earning points for every purchase through the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program towards free food.

Nugget fans, don’t miss the opportunity to get your hands on this Yankee classic for only a quarter of the price.