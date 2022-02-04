McDonald’s employee shares the chain’s unknown secrets and hacks

(ABC4) – It’s no secret that Utahns, and Americans in general, love fast food. It’s convenient, tasty, and cheap. With a variety of chains scattered across the Beehive state, we’ve come to find comfort in those oh-so-familiar golden arches.

According to Rare, as of 2021, the state of Utah houses over 100 McDonalds, and that number is only predicted to grow. As residents, we enjoy the tasty treats made available, but as loyal customers, we deserve to know the tips and tricks that will make our trips to the restaurant that much better.

According to Buzzfeed, America raved over a viral TikTok video from a McDonald’s employee out of the tri-state area revealing all of the restaurant’s secrets.

19-year-old Ashton took to social media to give America an inside scoop on their favorite food chain.

Some of what the staff worker shared came as a pleasant surprise. Posted on her TikTok, Ashton revealed, “Quarter meat is fresh. It’s in a fridge. It’s not frozen. We drop it in every time we get an order. So, if you want something fresh, order a quarter pounder.” Similarly, “…if you want something fresh, after 10 or 11 o’clock, everything is cooked-to-order. So, if you want something fresh, come later.”

The fast-food advocate touched on the topic of McDonald’s legendary secret menu. According to Buzzfeed, Ashton reported, “The secret menu doesn’t exist. The only ‘secret’ is that you can customize any item on the menu, and we’ll do it.”

Next, Aston let us in on a little hack for all of the soft-serve lovers out there. As shared in her TikTok, “The cone is significantly less expensive than a sundae. So if you want a sundae, get a cone, and ask for it in a cup. It’s less money for the same amount of ice cream, and you get a cone.”

While on the topic of ice cream, Ashton brought up the infamous dessert machine that always seems to be broken, confessing in her TikTok that, “99.9% of the time, the ice cream machine is not broken.

There are three reasons why we tell you it’s broken. One: It’s being cleaned. It’s cleaned on the clock. Two: It’s in Heat Mode, so for whatever reason, the ice cream is hot in there. Three: If we’re extremely busy and we’re understaffed, and we’re backed up with cars, a lot of the time, we’ll just not serve ice cream until the rush is over.”

Lastly, Ashton fed us some financial advice through her post, stating, “Never ask for a refund. Ask for a free meal card. You can get anything on the menu — the most expensive thing, too. Sometimes, they give you two free meal cards.”