McDonald’s celebrates return of Shamrock Shake by revealing secret ingredient

UTAH (ABC4) – Year after year, Americans wait in anticipation for the end of February when Ronald McDonald grants us the oh-so-sweet opportunity to indulge once again in our favorite cream-custard beverages.

McDonald’s has officially announced their plan to welcome back not only the legendary Shamrock Shake, but also the fan-favorite OREO Shamrock McFlurry. The drinks will be available in Utah restaurants for a limited time only from Feb. 18 to March 20, or while supplies last.

As a charitable spin on Shamrock SZN – yes, you heard me right – Mcdonald’s will donate 25 cents to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain area (Utah, western Wyoming and eastern Nevada) for every shake purchased.

The fast-food chain is making it easier than ever for customers to go green and show their love for Shamrock SZN by releasing the official secret ingredient that makes Shamrock shakes so iconic.

#cbf2ac is the hex code for the unmistakably minty color of Shamrock shakes.

Officials are encouraging Utahns to celebrate this delicious dessert with #cbf2ac, #ShamrockShakeSZN, and #rmhcslc on social media.

Additionally, Shamrockers will be given the chance to unlock a tasty McDonald’s secret starting Feb. 21 – that is, if they know where to look. The first few to solve the mystery could receive a special something from the franchise.

