McCluskey family to sue University of Utah after daughter’s murder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The parents of a University of Utah student who was murdered on campus are planning to sue the school.

Jill and Matt McCluskey plan to file a complaint against the university for its “failure to protect” their daughter Lauren.

Lauren was shot and killed on campus in October 2018 by a man she once dated.

She had called University of Utah Campus Police more than 20 times for help leading up to her murder. The McCluskeys have said a series of mistakes, oversights, and a general lack of urgency failed to protect their daughter from her killer.

The McCluskey Family will hold a press conference after the complaint is filed Thursday at 11 a.m.

