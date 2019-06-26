McCluskey family to sue University of Utah after daughter’s murder

News
Posted: / Updated:
LAUREN MCCLUSKEY_1549982703763.jpg.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The parents of a University of Utah student who was murdered on campus are planning to sue the school.

Jill and Matt McCluskey plan to file a complaint against the university for its “failure to protect” their daughter Lauren.

Lauren was shot and killed on campus in October 2018 by a man she once dated.

Related: Timeline of days before U of U student’s murder reveals stalking, extortion

She had called University of Utah Campus Police more than 20 times for help leading up to her murder. The McCluskeys have said a series of mistakes, oversights, and a general lack of urgency failed to protect their daughter from her killer

The McCluskey Family will hold a press conference after the complaint is filed Thursday at 11 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

DABC drawing system for rare, high-demand liquors now open

35 officers sworn-in during inaugural ceremony for Riverton Police Department

Lawsuit claims Grand America hotel exploited Filipino interns

adidas to release Donovan Mitchell inspired signature shoe July 1st

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS