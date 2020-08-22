McAdams votes to back postal service

Washington DC—Congressman Ben McAdams voted today to preserve the historic U.S. Postal Service. The bipartisan Delivering for America Act (H.R. 8015) ensures mail delivery continues to homes, businesses, and rural communities throughout the nation.

“We must protect the U.S. Postal Service and ensure it continues to serve families in Utah and across the country,” said McAdams. “Post office mail delivery is part of the fabric of our nation, enshrined in the Constitution. Veterans rely on the post office to deliver their medications, seniors count on receiving their Social Security checks in the mail, and small businesses depend on timely postal delivery to ship goods across the country.”

McAdams said in a press release that the support for the U.S. Postal Service has overwhelming bipartisan support.

Republicans and Democrats have expressed a desire to provide post office funding as it deals with the effects of COVID-19. The Delivering for America Act ensures the U.S. Postal Service operates at full levels through at least January 2021 and provides $25 billion in emergency funds to help with losses experienced as a result of the coronavirus, according to a press release.

McAdams says he has has been working to improve the services and effectiveness of the U.S. Postal Service prior to the pandemic. He reportedly introduced bipartisan legislation (H.R. 3577) in June 2019, to expand and improve services in rural communities, where the local post office is often a community gathering place.

“The United States Postal Service is a nonpartisan, essential service, and a piece of America’s treasured history. Americans know their mail carriers, and often greet them as they bring medicine, paychecks, and birthday cards in a timely manner. We will preserve and protect mail delivery and the system that has made it happen for hundreds of years,” said McAdams.

McAdams continues to urge Congressional leadership to get back to the negotiating table and come to a bipartisan agreement on the next COVID-19 relief package, according to a press release.

“I’m glad to see bipartisan action to support the postal service, but at the same time, Congress must not lose focus on the need to help hard-working Americans who are still grappling with the public health and economic consequences of COVID-19,” said McAdams. “Utahns need COVID-19 relief now and I am continuing to fight for a smart, balanced bill that can pass both the House and Senate and be signed by the President.”