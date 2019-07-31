McAdams, Intermountain Healthcare leaders highlight efforts to lower health care costs in Utah

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Ben McAdams and Florida Congresswoman and former Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala will meet with leaders with Intermountain Healthcare to learn about innovative ways the health care provider is moving towards value-based care that improves patient outcomes and lowers costs for those needing health care.

With the continued rise in cost of prescription drugs and concern from Utahn’s about being able to afford health care.

“So many people tell me on a daily basis how the burdens of paying for healthcare for them and their loved ones is one of the biggest drivers in the families budgets and it’s oftentimes unachievable,” said McAdams.

McAdams also said he is looking for innovative work that is transferable across the country.

Intermountain Healthcare also held a live demonstration about the new era of medicine that is enhancing patient access in rural communities through the telehealth community.

McAdams said that Intermountain is sharing what it has learned on minimizing uncontrolled growth in health care spending.

