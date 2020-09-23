Mayors Mendenhall and Wilson extend fee waiver for storm cleanup

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mayors Erin Mendenhall and Jenny Wilson have announced an extension to the fee waiver for storm debris at the county landfill.

Phase two of the storm cleanup for Salt Lake City has also been announced by Mayor Mendenhall.

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, “The landfill will extend its fee waiver for resident’s storm debris through this Saturday (Sept. 26), and the city will expand cleanup efforts to include all remaining storm debris beginning this weekend.”

“This has been a massive undertaking, not only by our city, but by cities across the state who have helped us to cut and clear the nearly 3,000 trees lost or damaged throughout Salt Lake City,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “Rolling out phase two of our citywide cleanup, coupled with the extension of the landfill fee waiver for residents, takes us another step closer to recovery from the storm.”

“We know many county residents are still cleaning up debris from the windstorm and we hope that by expanding the fee waiver at the landfill everyone will have the time they need to clear up any damage,” Salt Lake County Mayor Wilson said.

Individuals are able to continue self-hauling storm debris to the landfill free of charge through the close of business on Saturday, September 26.

Phase Two

Here is what will happen for phase two: