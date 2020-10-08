Mayor Wilson emphasizes urgency of getting a flu shot amid the pandemic

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is over. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the season apparently peaked […]

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is urging all residents to get a flu shot this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mayor Wilson’s office, she is challenging other community and business leaders to encourage their residents and employees to get vaccinated this year.

Mayor Wilson’s flu shot challenge follows Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s formal request to shift the city back to a moderate (orange) restriction phase.

In a press release issued by her office, Mayor Mendenhall said she is requesting this change following weeks of increasing new case numbers and the three highest recorded COVID-19 case counts in the City during the pandemic.