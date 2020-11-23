Mayor Mendenhall disagrees with Governor changing gathering protocols, makes a statement

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall wears a face mask as she attends the daily COVID-19 media briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City. A police department vowed Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to cooperate with multiple investigations of the shooting of a 13-year-old autistic boy by officers in the Salt Lake City area. Mendenhall said in a statement late Sunday, Sept. 6 that the shooting was a tragedy and called for a swift and transparent investigation. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, (Utah) – After Governor Herbert’s press conference a statement came from the Salt Lake City’s Mayors office, here is what Mayor Mendenhall released:

“With new case counts breaking records weekly, daily deaths increasing, and no downward trend in sight, the Governor’s loosening of the public health order today is the opposite of what state leadership should be doing right now. Data-driven decision-making means using the best available information to acutely address the source of the issue, and in Salt Lake County, the majority of case spread is within households. This announcement by the state to relax restrictions exactly where we know the most spread of COVID is happening, is counter to good logic and the data we have.

Our statewide health and the well-being of our critical healthcare workers is at risk. Families are at risk and our economy is at risk. The vast majority of businesses are operating safely and need our support. Conversely, our data shows that when people go into homes to socialize, the same precautions are not being practiced and the virus is predominantly spread in those settings.

This weakened, new order sends a message to people that gathering in homes for the holiday is safer than it was two weeks ago, when the data show it absolutely is not.

I call on the State Legislature and the Governor to take bold action to protect our health by making data-driven policy decisions, not succumb to the fatigue of this pandemic for the sake of a holiday.”