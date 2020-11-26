Mayor Mendenhall delivers Thanksgiving message to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall recorded a video message thanking and wishing the community a happy Thanksgiving holiday.

“For many of us, our feelings this Thanksgiving are a bit more nuanced than years gone by, as we deal with collective and individual struggles and loss,” said Mendenhall. “But even with this season’s challenges, there’s no denying there are many things to be grateful for.”

Mendenhall thanked the amazing healthcare workers and first responders who perform their critical jobs only they can, day in and day out.

“They’re doing so in the face of incredibly challenging and growing circumstances, and we owe them our gratitude for their continued efforts,” said Mendenhall.

Mendenhall continued by thanking the scientists who are working hard to deliver a vaccine for COVID-19 and the many “Salt Laker” who is making sacrifices today by sticking to their own households stating it is difficult to “forgo those in person, loving interactions with extended family and friends”.

You can watch the full mesage below: