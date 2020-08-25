Mayor Mendenhall announces expansion of public wifi access in certain areas of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the expansion of City Connect Wi-Fi to the Sorenson Unity Center and the extension of the Rose Park Connect.

“Today people need the internet to do things that are fundamental for our day-to-day lives, from taking the census to taking a test for school, voting, paying bills, and beyond. And yet not everyone has access to it. This is one of the city’s first and lasting steps toward fixing that,” Mayor Mendenhall said.

Officials say the Sorenson Unity Center’s Neighborhood Computer Access Lab will now be open four days a week with six computers available, and public Wi-Fi available on the grounds from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day of the week.

“In a year full of fear, uncertainty, and doubt there is great peace in seeing the mayor, city council, and members of our community come together to tackle the digital divide that separates our community. The re-opening of this lab and expansion of public Wi-Fi in Salt Lake City are strong steps in an important journey of uniting our community and restoring hope to those who need it most,” Salt Lake City Chief Information Officer Aaron Bentley said.

Rose Park Connect, which is a partnership with the Rose Park Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Salt Lake City, and Salt Lake County, will now be extended through the month of September, according to officials.

“In cooperation with Salt Lake City, as we have identified needs and learned from our pilot, we are adjusting hours and have been given permission to extend our pilot through the end of September to help the community during this critical time,” said Carlton J. Christensen, Stake President. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints desires to be a good community partner in meeting the needs of the communities where we live.”

Officials added that expansion announcement comes as Mayor Mendenhall last week proposed a budget amendment that included $75,000 to create, for the first time, the backbone for a Wi-Fi system on Ensign Peak. The installation of a Wi-Fi backhaul will enable a multi-point solution for public Wi-Fi and provide greater connection in areas of the city experiencing digital inequity.