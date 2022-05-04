UTAH (ABC4) – With road trip season approaching, Maverik is excited to launch its new rewards program, the Nitro Card. In addition to instant savings on fuel, this promotion includes other high-value benefits on the franchise’s wide selection of food, drinks, and snacks.

According to Maverik representatives, the new Nitro Card benefits now include an automatic 10-cents or more discount per gallon on fuel purchases along with:

4x Trail Points for every $1 spent inside the store (excluding gift cards, lottery tickets, tobacco items and alcohol)

1x Trail Point for every gallon of fuel pumped

$1 XL fountain drinks – including foam cups!

$1 Large hot beverages every day – including coffee, hot chocolate, and cappuccinos

Exclusive offers

Free BonFire burrito with signup!

Trail Points can be used to “Win Stuff and Buy Stuff” (enter sweepstakes and redeem for free items)

Nitro BestPrice allows customers to save cash without even thinking about it. Maverik tracks the best advertised fuel prices in the area in order to offer customers the ultimate deal.

Additionally, Maverik is now selling fresh BonFire food made of premium meats. Some of the franchise’s new offerings include burnt ends and pulled pork in made-to-order dishes such as tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads.

“Among the many BonFire food options, Maverik’s new premium meat selection will make you want to get off the highway!” said Ryan Boothe, Senior Director of Food Service. “We’re showcasing high-quality meats prepared with natural hardwood slow smoking, the richest smoky flavors, texture, and natural juices.”

Loyal Maverik customers are in for an additional treat. The company’s 79 cent Fountain Frenzy will begin May 25 and will cater solely to Maverik Adventure Club members.