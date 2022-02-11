Massive Twitter outage affects Utah, cities across the nation and world

TOPSHOT – This photograph taken on October 26, 2020 shows the logo of US social network Twitter displayed on the screen of a smartphone and a tablet in Toulouse, southern France. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – After a massive outage that affected not only Utah and the U.S. but the entire globe, the social media platform Twitter is back up and running again, according to reports.

Twitter released a statement on the outage saying:

“We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!”

Users can take a big sigh of relief and get back to scrolling on the web.

Original Story: Massive Twitter outage affects Utah, cities across the nation

FRIDAY 2/11/22

UTAH (ABC4) – Can’t post on Twitter? Experiencing a meltdown while you’re at it? You’re not alone.

The social media company is experiencing a large network outage across the country around 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to Downdetector, the outage is affecting cities across the nation, hitting the West Coast the hardest.

The largest reported outages are in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Utah, Dallas, New York and more.

According to data, over 50% of users are cut off from the website and about 40% of users are affected on the app.

There are no details on what’s causing the outage at this time.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.