STANSBURY PARK, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Stansbury Park on Thursday evening.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 3,900 residents in Stansbury Park and its surrounding areas are currently affected. Several outages are causing major power losses in the throughout the area.

At this time, crews are working to restore power, though Rocky Mountain has not released an estimated time of power restoration.

The cause of the power outage remains unknown.

