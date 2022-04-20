BEAR LAKE Utah (ABC4) – Is this Antarctica or Utah?

Surprisingly, you won’t have to travel too far to experience this majestic icy landscape.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) shared this incredible photo showing the very uniquely frozen shoreline of Bear Lake.

Blocks of pristine ice can be seen piled up high on the shore, creating a stunning juxtaposition to the rich brown rocky landscape.

Wildlife officials say folks looking to fish should not let the huge sheets of ice deter them as the lake’s waters have not been frozen over at this time.

(Courtesy of The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Courtesy of The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Park staff are currently working to clear the boat ramps and will install courtesy docks at First Point and Rainbow Cove. For now, the ramps are not currently open for launching.

Bear Lake’s fisheries biologist, Scott Tolentino offers prospective fishers some tips for catching trout off the ice saying:

“Good spots to try when trolling are from First Point north to the scout camp, along the delta areas near North Eden and South Eden, parallel to the shoreline at Cisco Beach, and from the state park marina north to Fish Haven Creek.”

“Since the water is still very cold, troll slowly with flat lines in shallow water 10- to 25-feet deep. Run your lines 150 feet or more behind your boat. The fish are easily spooked by boats in the shallow water, but will move back into the area after the boat passes. Trolling your lure 150 feet or more behind your boat can be a very productive method in the early season.”

“If you’re jigging, try water depths ranging from 25 to 60 feet deep in the same areas as those listed for trolling. Use a 1/2- to 1-ounce jig with a tube, twister tail or swimbait tipped with a piece of cisco or other fish meat.”

“You can also use a 1/2-ounce jigging spoon such as a Kastmaster or Swedish Pimple. Jig right on the bottom, bumping bottom and coming up about 12 to 18 inches. Many of the strikes happen when the lure is falling back to the bottom, so pay attention to your line. If you notice the lure/line stops sinking, set the hook and hold on!”

To learn more about Bear Lake State Park or to plan a future visit, click here.