Massage therapist charged with sexually abusing clients

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City massage therapist is charged with sexually abusing two women at a massage parlor.

Fredy Abraham Giron, 64, is accused of touching two women inappropriately while giving massages at a Massage Envy location in Salt Lake County.

According to charging documents, both alleged incidents occurred in September 2019.

The documents did not identify the Massage Envy location Giron was working at during the incidents.

Giron faces charges of object rape, forcible sexual abuse, and sexual battery. A warrant was issued for his arrest with a bail amount of $500,000.

