MASK UP: Solitude Ski Resort reopens, COVID precautions in place

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Solitude Ski Resort is now open and 3 lifts are running, giving access to five runs.

Overnight they hauled 8 inches of snowfall and 12 inches today for 20 brand new inches of snow.

Solitude is 30 miles outside of Salt Lake and is a local favorite for skiing. It has a wider range of beginner and intermediate slopes.

Courtesy: Solitude Mountain Resort

According to Sara Huey, Solitude’s Communication Manager, “We opened three lifts serving five runs and are looking forward to a good ski season.”

Moab Uranium Tycoon Robert M. Barrett originally developed solitude. The story was that he decided to start his own ski resort after being denied using a restroom at Alta, which was for Alta guests only.

The resort was opened in 1957 and is now owned by Alterra.

The runs that are now open:

Fleet Street

Main Street

Same Street

Little Dolly

Easy Street. (Beginners)

Courtesy: Solitude Mountain Resort

The lifts that are open are Moonbeam Express, Apex Express, and Link.

Solitude has COVID protocols in place. Here is what they would like you to know to keep you and everyone else safe during the pandemic. This information is posted on the Solitude website

Food Options – The resort has many grab-and-go food options allowing you to get something to eat, then move to a safe place and social distance to eat.

Face Coverings – All visitors, residents, and staff are required to wear an appropriate face-covering properly fitted over the nose and mouth. When indoors, a multi-layer mask is required. Neck gaiters, such as Buff brand, do not meet this requirement. When outdoors, wear a multi-layer mask or gaiter or a single-layer gaiter folded over to make two layers. This includes while in lines and when loading, unloading, and riding chairlifts. Face coverings may be removed while indoors and actively eating or drinking in a stationary position and physically distanced from others, not within the same household group.

Guests who refuse to wear an appropriate face covering will be required to leave the property. Multiple violations could result in the loss of ski privileges for the remainder of the season.



Mountain Access – As we open for the 20/21 season, Ikon Pass holders, Solitude season pass holders, and Solitude Ticket Pak purchasers will be able to proceed directly to the chairlift as usual. Lift tickets must be purchased in advance for a specific date. Same-day lift tickets will not be available for sale on-site. Ikon Pass Friends & Family tickets will be honored at this time and can be fulfilled same-day at the ticket office. As always, kids ages 4 and under ski free at Solitude.

