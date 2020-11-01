Mask mandates enforced as youth sports, large tournaments held in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News, St.George News)- As youth sports continue, tournament hosts in St. George enforced mask mandates while citizens expressed concern about the number of visitors to the area.

Football and baseball, some of America’s favorite sports, descended upon Southern Utah and one tournament, in particular, is raising eyebrows amid rising COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The Rocky Mountain School of Baseball “Fall Extravaganza” tournament drew in 87 teams from around the state and 16 from around the country where thousands of players and their parents, coaches, and other visitors came from out of town.

“Ask our city/county why they are hosting huge baseball tournaments where hundreds from other states are gathering and possibly spreading the virus! Maybe that’s why we have a spike,” one reader wrote in an email to St. George News.

One parent, D. Hoskins, whose son’s team traveled from West Jordan said being outdoors made this event a lot safer and guidelines set forth by the tournament directors and city (masks, social distancing, etc.) were clearly outlined for those attending to follow.

“There were those that did and those that chose not to, as it is a personal choice,” said D. Hoskins “It is no different than what we are told in our daily lives to do outside of a baseball tournament being played regardless of location.”

Hoskins said everywhere they went while in St. George asked them to do the same while dining or shopping.

“Attendees at a baseball tournament are here for up to four days if that,” said Hoskins. “The locals that live here day to day had Covid issues like everywhere else long before baseball rolled into town. Safe protocols were put in place by the tournament officials who were cooperating as asked with locals city officials. From there, it is up to the individual how they want to follow the guidelines.”

The Crimson Cliffs and Hurricane seventh-grade Southern Utah Nevada Youth Football League championships had to be stopped by the league Vice President of Operations Jamie Turlington after other officials had tried to enforce the counties mask-wearing mandate among the spectators.

Spectators look on as seventh-graders from Crimson Cliffs and Hurricane compete in the Southern Utah Nevada Youth Football League championship at Crimson Cliffs High School, Oct. 31, 2020 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

“When we get to the field, we look at the stands and see if people are complying,” Turlington said. “And if they’re not, we’ll stop the game. If it continues, we have to forfeit it … We haven’t had to forfeit a game, but we’ve had to kick a couple people out for noncompliance.”

The delay lasted five minutes while fans eventually put on face coverings and the game was restarted.

Turlington said there were only three positive tests in the league during the nine-week season with no event cancellations.

“I’m so happy that we actually made it to the end of the season,” Turlington said. “We went through the protocols. People did what they were asked to — for the most part — and it was a pretty good season overall.”

Additionally a club softball game and the baseball tournament, resulted Snow Canyon High School’s campus being packed with hundreds of athletes and spectators throughout the day.

St. George City and Washington County School District both stated as long as social distancing, mask-wearing and other precautions are followed, they would allow youth sports to continue.

“In our discussions with the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, we are being told that these types of outdoor events, and the visitors coming to our community in recent weeks, are not a significant cause of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases,” St. George Communications Director David Cordero said in a statement.

The CDC still considers youth competition high risk, with “full competitions between teams from different geographic areas” being the highest level of risk.

Last weekend, a multi-state boys volleyball tournament was held in Northern Utah. Nearly 70 teams from California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Washington, and Utah all participated.

Different than the football, baseball, and softball games, the Volleyball matches during the tournament were held at indoor facilities. Tournament hosts set precautions set for spectators, where only 10 per team were allowed.

Rocky Mountain School of Baseball did not immediately respond to St. George News’ requests for comment for this story.

*disclosure* The name of the parent who attended the baseball tournment has been changed for privacy.

You can read the full report at stgeorgeutah.com.