Mask mandate update: Cities and counties no longer need approval to have mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an updated executive order stating that cities and counties do not need approval to have a mask mandate.

The update to the executive order also changes the terminology of the phased guidelines from “risk levels” to “levels of restriction.”

Previously, cities and counties had to get approval from the Utah Department of Health to mandate mask-wearing. Leaders are still required to notify the Utah Department of Health that they plan to enforce a mask mandate.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until August 20, according to state officials.

Read the full updated order.