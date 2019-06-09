Many gathered to attempt a world record at a floating festival

GREAT SALT LAKE STATE PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Saturday at the Great Saltair, many gathered to try and set the world record for the largest number of people floating, unassisted, in a line at one time.

Argentina is the home of the current record, a press release stated.

In 2017, 1,941 people floated on the surface of the western Buenos Aires province and that was the number to beat, according to a press release.

Evidence of the achievement will be submitted in accordance with the standards of Guinness World Records.

James Wells one of the participants said, “The density of the water is greater than your body so you float. You don’t have to swim at all you don’t need any floatation devices which is part of this record. The largest float you just lay there and when it is warmer. I have laid in this water for 40 minutes it is like a pillow the current takes you wherever.”

So why June?

Water levels are still comparatively high after the snow runoff and air temperatures are warm, according to officials.

Sadly they were not able to beat the record Saturday but they are planning on trying again soon.

