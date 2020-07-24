Mantua local warns about algal blooms after puppy dies, believed to be caused by blooms in water

MANTUA, Utah (ABC4 News) – One local is warning visitors at the Mantua Reservoir to watch out for potential harmful algal blooms, she says her dog passed away after swimming in the water.

At the beginning of July, Daisy was enjoying her day in the reservoir with, Kelly Esparza. Just 10 days later, the healthy 5-month- old puppy, passed.

“She had severe liver damager, her liver was pretty much destroyed,” said Kelly Esparza of Mantua.

After getting Daisy an autopsy, they believe the dog’s symptoms and death were consistent with effects from a blue/green algae bloom.

“We’ve had our dogs here in years past, we’ve always known there’s a time of year when the algae blooms, and we’ve always relied on the health department to alert us to that,” said Esparza.

According to the spokesperson for the state’s Department of Environmental Quality, the funding for the harmful algal bloom testing program has been cut this year due to uncertainty with COVID-19.

“We didn’t find out till after the fact, that testing wasn’t done this year because of lack of funding,” said Esparza.

After hearing Esparza’s experience, the state tested the reservoir a couple of weeks later. DEQ tells ABC4 News, the samples came back Friday, below the standard threshold but there were still indications of cyanobacteria bloom, which can be harmful and even fatal, to dogs.

“Harmful algal blooms can kind of shift, they go away in the winter, things like that,” said Jared Mendenhall, spokesperson for Utah’s Department of Environmental Quality.

The state secured a grant from the U.S. EPA, to do a scaled-back HABS monitoring program, for 18 bodies of water in Utah, that are usually popular for recreating, according to Mendenhall.

“These are water bodies that have a history of harmful algal blooms,” said Mendenhall.

According to leaders from the Bear River Health Department, permanent signs are at the entrance of the reservoir warning of potential blooms.

“There’s one little sign, coming up the road that most people don’t notice, I didn’t’ even notice it,” said Esparza.

Leaders from Bear River Health Department say Mantua Reservoir will be tested again next week. If concerning results come back, and the DEQ asks them to post additional signs, they will.

You can go to habs.utah.gov to check bodies of water before recreating.