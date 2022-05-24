RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man’s body has been discovered in Bear Lake on Monday.

The Rich County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Kyle Dean Walker, 31.

Walker’s body was discovered in about five feet of water. The cause of death has not been determined.

Authorities were first notified by a Bear Lake State Parks manager about Walker’s vehicle which had been parked overnight at a day-use campsite.

A lake employee mentioned seeing a person out in the water wearing scuba diving gear on Sunday afternoon. But by Monday, the man’s car was still parked at the campsite.

Deputies investigated and were able to track down the vehicle owner’s family members. The victim’s friends and family said they had not heard from Walker since Saturday.

Authorities dispatched a boat equipped with side sonar to locate Walker inside the lake. A Department of Public Safety (DPS) Dive Team assisted in the recovery of the man’s body.

Officials are still actively investigating the fatal incident to determine the events leading up to his death.