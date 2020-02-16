Police looking for armed and dangerous assault suspect near Liberty Park

UPDATE: Sgt. Gray said while the search is over as of Saturday night, the suspect has not been arrested. They’ll continue to be on the lookout for him.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A manhunt is underway after an assault suspect fled on foot near 1300 South and 900 East following a crash.

Felix Stephen Benitez-Zarogoza, age 23, is wanted for multiple counts of aggravated assault, according to police.

The incident started when the Millcreek Crime Suppression Unit began looking for Benitez-Zarogoza who UPD Sgt. Melody Gray says is a wanted felon and found the car they believed he was driving parked near 3700 South and 700 East in Millcreek.

The vehicle was unoccupied when a detective found it, but a few moments later, Sgt. Gray said the suspect entered the vehicle with another wanted 28-year-old female fugitive.

The detective attempted to pin Benitez-Zarogoza however he got away, which is when the pursuit started.

The pursuit proceeded through Millcreek and into Salt Lake City where it ended in a crash on 1300 South and 900 East. Benitez-Zarogoza and the female fled after the crash but Sgt. Gray said they were able to apprehend the female.





Authorities are still looking for Benitez-Zarogoza, however, Police say they have a contained area where they believe he is hiding. There are four K9 units assisting in the search.

Police say Benitez-Zarogoza has long black hair in cornrows. He is 5’7′ tall and weighs 200 lbs.

Sgt. Gray said they found a handgun and a rifle in the suspect’s vehicle but she believes he may still be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Benitez-Zarogoza or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but call police immediately.

Sgt. Gray said while the search is over as of Saturday night, the suspect has not been arrested. They’ll continue to be on the lookout for him.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available

