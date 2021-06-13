Evacuations for Aspen Cove near Bennion Creek fire extended

BENNION RIDGE, Utah, (ABC4 news) – A mandatory evacuation that was ordered for those who live in Aspen Cove, near the Bennion Creek fire has been extended.

“The evacuation extension is due to extreme fire behavior threatening the community,” stated in a press release issued by the Forest Service. “The evacuation order will be reassessed on Monday (June 14, 2021) evening.”

The public and residents are asked to remain clear of the area for public and firefighter safety.

Since June 4, the fire has grown to 6,514 acres and is only 10% contained.

