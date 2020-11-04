Man with guns walks through SLC polling location

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Things heated up in Salt Lake County a half an hour before polls closed. At least one man was seen heavily armed walking past voters as casting their ballots.

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen says she’s never seen something like this in the 30 years she’s been in office. She says, this may be a case of voter intimidation but they need to investigate it.

“I asked our legal counsel about it. He said someone would need to file a police report, and then they would investigate it,” says Swensen.

Just before 7:30p two men walked by the Salt Lake County Government Building near 2100 South and State Street.

One man armed with a rifle and handgun, the other walking next to him walking in-between a voter dropbox and a polling location while people were voting.

This was the second time these two walked by the front door and a drop box while people were voting. One carrying a rifle and handgun. He didn’t speak but the other says law enforcement told them they could pass threw. A deputy says, that didn’t and it’s illegal.@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/4btiw1P329 — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) November 4, 2020

ABC4 News Investigator Jason Nguyen approached the men saying, “You are less than 150 feet away from people voting, don’t you think this is voter intimidation at all? Do you guys think you are voter intimidating? What’s your name sir?”

The unarmed man answered, “Passing Through.”

Passing Through says law enforcement told them they could walk through the polling area. Salt Lake County Deputies tell us that’s not true and tried to find the men.

Several poll workers took note of the two men. ABC4 News will continue to follow this case to see if it is a case of voter intimidation.