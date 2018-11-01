Man with dementia reported missing out of St. George found

UPDATE 11/5: Police in St. George say Keith Johnson has been located.

——————————————–

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) Police in St. George need your help finding a missing man.

Keith Johnson, 66, was reported missing on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

He was last seen in the area of 100 East 2500 South in St. George.

He was wearing a black/blue plaid jacket (like the one pictured), blue jeans and tan work boots.

Police said Johnson has Dementia and Schizophrenia. They said he has grocery bags with him and could be headed toward Colorado City.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call St. George Police Department at 435.627.4300.